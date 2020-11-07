Etheleen E. (Custer) Shiflett
February 24, 1934 - November 4, 2020
Kansas City, Missouri - Etheleen Emma (Custer) Shiflett passed away November 4, 2020. She was born on February 24, 1934 to Harry and Hazel (Brown) Leonard. She married Gene Custer on January 1, 1951. He passed away in 1979. She married Bill Shiflett on February 6, 1982 and he passed away in 2005. She is survived by her daughter, Shauna (Mike) Carson; sons, Greg Shiflett and Craig (Pam) Shiflett; 6 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren, with 1 due in April. Visitation will be at the McGilley Antioch Chapel on Sunday, November 8th from 4pm-6pm, with Rosary Service at 4pm. Funeral Service will be Monday, November 9th at 2pm at the funeral home. Burial will follow in White Chapel Cemetery, Kansas City, MO. The family suggests contribution in Etheleen's memory be made to the American Cancer Society
or the American Heart Association
.