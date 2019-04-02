Services Winters Funeral Home 325 S Fenwick St Kosciusko , MS 39090 (662) 289-5251 Resources More Obituaries for Eugene Baker Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Eugene Baker

Obituary Condolences Flowers Eugene Baker 1-12-39 to 3-27-19 Mr. Eugene Baker, loving husband and father, passed away peacefully Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at his home in Tulsa, Oklahoma, surrounded by his family. Baker was born in Ethel, Mississippi to Van Baker and Mary Helen Adams. He was raised in Ethel and Mendenhall, Mississippi by his two aunts, Jane Drake and Lela Miller. Baker graduated from Harper High School in Mendenhall, Mississippi in May 1959. Baker enlisted in the US Army in 1960. While in the Army he served as a helicopter medic in Vietnam. He received the Bronze Star Medal for exceptionally valorous actions on 23 October 1965 while serving as a medical airman during an aeromedical evacuation mission in the Republic of Vietnam. He also received The Distinguished Flying Cross for heroism while participating in aerial flight in Vietnam in June of 1966. Baker received five Air Medals for meritorious achievement while participating in sustained aerial flight in support of combat ground forces of the Republic of Vietnam during 1965 and 1966. After receiving an honorable discharge from the Army, Baker attended Tennessee State University in Nashville, Tennessee. Subsequently, Baker moved to Kansas City, Missouri where he was employed as a mail supervisor for the United States Post Office for several years. During this timeframe Baker also remained active in the US Army Reserves with the 325th General Hospital in Kansas City, Missouri for many years. Baker also completed his Licensed Practical Nursing degree in Kansas City and worked at the Veterans Administration Medical Center, and other hospitals in addition to providing private duty nursing care. Baker and his wife, Dr. Oneita Taylor, relocated to Tulsa, Oklahoma, where he resided for 33 years. Baker received the Degree of Bachelor of Business Administration from Northeastern State University in Oklahoma in May of 1996. He enjoyed investing in the stock market and financial planning. He also enjoyed participating in the Harper High School reunions in Mississippi, and his annual family reunions. During the family reunions, Baker delighted in paying young student family members for good grades, as he believed strongly in the benefits of a good education. Baker was known for his persistent optimistic attitude and quick wit. Baker was preceded in death by his generous and loving aunts, Jane Drake and Lela Miller; his parents, Van Baker and Mary Helen Adams Ford; his two brothers, Lee Richmond and Kenneth Ford, and his sister, Martha Riley. Baker is survived by his wife, Dr. Oneita Taylor of Tulsa; and his grown daughter, Angelia Robbins and son-in-law, Torrien Robbins of Charlotte, North Carolina; four grandchildren, Torrien II, Alexander James, Kaleb and Jocelyn; sister, Janella Porter and brother-in-law, Melvin Porter of Kansas City, Missouri; nephew, Rev. Robin Morgan and his wife, Amber of Kansas City, Missouri; and niece, Navy Chief Officer, Javin Riley of San Diego, California and many other nephews, nieces, and cousins, and a host of friends. The family visitation will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, April 6th, at Winters Funeral Home, 325 Fenwick Street; Kosciusko, Mississippi 39090 with the Memorial Service to follow at 12:00 p.m. at Winters Funeral Home. Burial will be at Buffalo Cemetery in Kosciusko, Mississippi at 1:00 p.m. on April 6th.

Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries