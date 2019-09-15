|
Eugene "Gene" Buchanan Eugene (Gene) Buchanan, age 85, passed away suddenly on Saturday, September 7th, 2019 at Pueblo Norte Senior Community in Scottsdale, Arizona. He was married to Georgia Buchanan who preceded him in death, and with whom he nurtured a blended family with her three sons. He is survived by his sister Betty Meyer, of Sun City, Arizona, six children (Ron, Barry, Kim, Mark, Kellie, and Evan), ten grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren. Gene was born September 20th, 1933 in Indiana to Paul and Thelma Buchanan. They moved to the Kansas City area where he was raised, attending Wyandotte High School, and Kansas University, on a swimming scholarship, graduating with a degree in architecture. After working for architectural firms in Kansas City, in 1968, Gene and Georgia struck out on their own starting Buchanan & Winters, later becoming Buchanan Architects and Associates, bringing a deep commitment to energy efficiency, human scale, and community. His legacy includes many award-winning buildings in the Kansas City area (of note among them, the KCK Constitution Convention Center, the West Wyandotte Public Library, and the Commerce Terrace Buildings in Overland Park, Kansas). Gene was also deeply involved in his community, whether spearheading the creation of the KCK Civic Arts Council (serving as chair), heading the City's Landmarks Commission, or, in 1972, promoting the still-respected development plan for Parallel Parkway. In 1979, after public funding dissolved for the Civic Arts Council, Gene helped establish the private KAW Valley Arts Council to fill the gap. Gene devoted countless hours and seemingly inexhaustible energy to advancing the cultural life of the City, and its architecture. In 1997, he moved to Sedona, Arizona and was inspired by its rocky, sunlit landscape to design and build his own home in which to retire. He continued working as a community volunteer, in voter drives, and guiding hikes on the area's national forest trails. After health complications in 2017 he moved to Scottsdale. Gene's ashes will be spread in a place he loves near Sedona. Memorial donations may be made to the Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation in Scottsdale.
Published in Kansas City Star on Sept. 15, 2019