Graveside service
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Mt. Carmel Cemetery
Resources
Eugene E. Leibson


1929 - 2019
Eugene E. Leibson Obituary
Eugene E. Leibson Eugene E. Leibson, 89, of Prairie Village, KS passed away Monday, September 2, 2019 at the University of Kansas Medical Center. Graveside services will be at 11:00am Thursday, September 5, 2019 at Mt. Carmel Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to the or the University of Kansas Medical Center. Eugene was born October 2, 1929 in New York City, NY the son of Sidney and Lillian (Stein) Leibson. He was a licensed Insurance Agent and worked for Prudential Insurance Co. Eugene was a member of Congregation Beth Shalom and the ROMEO's. He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Shirley Leibson, in 2011. Eugene is survived by his sons and daughter-in-law: David Leibson, Olathe, KS; Larry Leibson. Overland Park, KS and Seth and Diane Leibson, Leawood, KS; grandchildren: Lissa, Addison, Cooper and Victoria. The most important thing in Dad's life was his family. He cherished every moment he could spend with them. He was loved and will be missed. Online condolences at www.louismemorialchapel.com (Arr: The Louis Memorial Chapel 816-361-5211).
Published in Kansas City Star on Sept. 4, 2019
