Eugene "Gene" Ellis Bell Eugene "Gene" Ellis Bell 97, Hixson TN, (formally of Gladstone MO) passed away on December 31, 2019. Gene has called Morning Pointe of Hixson home for three and half years, after moving to the Chattanooga TN area to be closer to family. He was born to George & Alta Bell on December 25, 1922. Originally from Kansas City KS he graduated from Wyandotte High School in 1940. After graduation, Gene worked for the Chicago Burlington & Quincy. Soon after his 19th birthday he enlisted in the US Navy. He was Signalman Second Class and was stationed on the U.S.S. Sabine. Serving for four years during WW II, throughout the islands of the Pacific and in Japan and China. He was in Tokyo Bay on the day Japan signed the Japanese Instrument of Surrender. After the war in 1946 Gene return home and returned to the railroad, which had become the Burlington Northern Railroad. He was employed as a yardmaster and retired after 46 years of service. Gene was married in Kansas City, MO on February 14 1948 and was a loving husband of almost 68 years to his wife Esther Evans Bell. To this union a son and daughter were born. In 1977 Gene and his wife moved to Gladstone MO from Kansas City, KS. He was a member of Glenwood Baptist (now LifeBridge Baptist Church) in Kansas City for over 40 years. In his younger years he was an avid tennis player and participated in many tournaments. Gene enjoyed hunting and trap shooting. Gene was preceded in death by his wife Esther Mae Bell, son David Eugene Bell, parents, and a brother who died at the age of seven, George Clayton Bell. Survivors include his daughter Nancy (Jerry) Kuhn, Chattanooga TN and daughter-in-law Deborah Bell of Palmview TX, Grandson G Chad (Nikki) Kuhn of Knoxville TN, granddaughters Nicole R Kuhn of Chapel Hill NC, Ashley M Tibbetts of Hixson TN and Sheree (Kevin) Blackwell, of Jacksonville FL, Bryan (Jessica) Wright of Overland Park KS and nine great-grandchildren. Services are pending. Please refer to the McGilley Antioch Chapel website for updated information. (Arr.'s: McGilley Antioch Chapel, 3325 NE Vivion Rd, Kansas City, MO 64119; www.mcgilleyantiochchapel.com)
Published in Kansas City Star on Jan. 5, 2020