Obituary Condolences Flowers Eugene "Gene" Fredrick Fischer Eugene "Gene" Fredrick Fischer, 99, of Kansas City, Mo., passed away on March 19, 2019, at his home in the loving care of his family. Visitation will be Friday, March 29, from noon until 1:30 p.m. at Muehlebach Funeral Care, 6800 Troost Ave., Kansas City, Mo. A memorial service to celebrate his life will begin at 1:30 p.m. at Muehlebach's, followed by burial and a 21-gun salute at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Kansas City. Gene was born May 6, 1919, the son of William and Adeline (Korn) Fischer in Milwaukee, Wis. He graduated from Washington High School in Milwaukee, and following World War II, he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Agriculture (Dairy) in 1946 from the University of Wisconsin, Madison. He married Mary J. Hoffman of Middleton, Wis., on September 13, 1947, in Middleton. They were married 63 years before she passed in 2011, and Mary and "Fish," as she nearly always called him, are now united again. Gene began working for Employers Insurance Company of Wausaufollowing graduation from college, and his job took the young married couple to Kansas City in 1947. He retired in 1985 after 39 years of employment and holding various positions, including working as a claim examiner before his retirement. He enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1943 and served his country during World War II. His primary assignment was to Christmas Island in the Indian Ocean where he served on a military base in various positions as a Corporal, including flight traffic clerk. He was honorably discharged January 23, 1946. Serving others and his community continued to be an important part of Gene's life and character. He served in many behind-the-scene ways, whether in volunteering at the Rockhurst High School Sale-O-Rama, supporting his wife in the many charitable organizations she was involved with, helping friends during their time of need, or simply moving the newspaper to the front doors of neighbors. Gene will be remembered for his willingness to accept the adventure and opportunities that life presented, and his outgoing, positive outlook on life, characterized by this phrase that he often said: "Live it up!" Another daily reminder of his approach to living was the phrase "R U Smiling?" written in chalk on a figurine in the kitchen. Gene was very interested in the ongoings of the family and grandchildren, and cherished the many friendships made over the years. He enjoyed time with family and 2 friends; entertaining; playing bridge and cards; collecting antiques; reading historical nonfiction, especially about Harry Truman, Winston Churchill and Benjamin Franklin; golfing; going to estate sales; taking pride in his yard and garden; woodworking; feeding birds and enjoying the gifts of nature; working on DIY projects around the house; enjoying sweets, whether a bear claw or apple fritter for breakfast or chocolate lady finger torte for dessert; and traveling domestically and internationally to learn and enjoy the life, history and culture of those areas. Among his memorable travels were trips to Ireland for his 25 th wedding anniversary and several trips to England with longtime friends. Gene was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend. Gene will be missed by everyone whose life he touched and cared for. Gene is preceded in death by his wife, Mary Fischer, a brother, Robert Fischer, who died as a paratrooper on D-Day, and a daughter, Martha Lee Fischer, who died as an infant. His memory, character and values will be lovingly cherished by his daughter, Marilyn J. Fischer and her husband, Paul Diedrich; his four sons, James R. Fischer and his wife, Deena Amont; Mark A. Fischer and his wife, Cynthia Ross Fischer; John W. Fischer and his wife, Amy Craig Fischer; and Gary A. Fischer and his wife, Stacy Fischer. His memory and legacy will also be carried by his eight grandchildren: Scott Fischer; Erin (Fischer) Rainer and her husband, Paul Rainer; Andrew Fischer; Jake Fischer and his wife, Mary (Wagner) Fischer; Peter Fischer; Graham Fischer; Evan Fischer; and Reed Fischer; and his great-granddaughter, Adeline Fischer, named after his mother. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to the Salvation Army, Kansas City Rescue Mission or City Union Mission, which were charities that Gene supported. Condolences may be left for the family at www.muehlebachchapel.com/obituary/eugene-fischer.

