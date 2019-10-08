Home

Eugene G. Scherer

Eugene G. Scherer Obituary
Eugene G. Scherer Eugene G. Scherer, 82, of Olathe, KS, passed away October 6, 2019. Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m. Wednesday, October 9 at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 1086 N. 94th St., Kansas City, KS with the Funeral Mass to follow at 11 a.m. Burial in Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Eugene was born in Atchison, KS to George M. and Stella E. Scherer. He is survived by his daughters, Colleen Scherer and Maureen Hayes, his brother, Vernon Scherer, granddaughters, Addelyn and Allison Hayes and grandson Logan Hayes. Condolences may be expressed at:www.porterfuneralhome.com Arr: Porter Funeral Home (913) 621-6400
Published in Kansas City Star on Oct. 8, 2019
