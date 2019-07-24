Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Carson-Speaks Chapel
1501 W. Lexington Ave.
Independence, MO 64052
(816) 252-7900
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Atonement Lutheran Church
9948 Metcalf Ave
Overland Park, KS
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
Atonement Lutheran Church
9948 Metcalf Ave
Overland Park, KS
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Eugene Waechter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eugene H. Waechter


1927 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eugene H. Waechter Obituary
Eugene H. Waechter Eugene H. Waechter, 91, Overland Park, KS passed away July 20, 2019. Memorial services will be at 10:00 am, Sat., July 27 at Atonement Lutheran Church., 9948 Metcalf Ave, Overland Park, KS 66212. Visitation will be 6-8:00 pm, Fri. July 26 at the church. Private inurnment at Johnson County Memorial Gardens will follow at a later date. Kindly omit flowers. The family requests contributions to the Atonement Lutheran Church Memorial Fund. Online condolences may be expressed at www.speakschapel.com; Carson-Speaks Chapel, 816-252-7900.
Published in Kansas City Star on July 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Carson-Speaks Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Carson-Speaks Chapel
Download Now