Eugene H. Waechter Eugene H. Waechter, 91, Overland Park, KS passed away July 20, 2019. Memorial services will be at 10:00 am, Sat., July 27 at Atonement Lutheran Church., 9948 Metcalf Ave, Overland Park, KS 66212. Visitation will be 6-8:00 pm, Fri. July 26 at the church. Private inurnment at Johnson County Memorial Gardens will follow at a later date. Kindly omit flowers. The family requests contributions to the Atonement Lutheran Church Memorial Fund. Online condolences may be expressed at www.speakschapel.com; Carson-Speaks Chapel, 816-252-7900.
Published in Kansas City Star on July 24, 2019