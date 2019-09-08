Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
Kansas City Funeral Directors, Inc
4880 Shawnee Drive
Kansas City, KS 66106
913-262-6310
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Sep. 15, 2019
4:30 PM
Olathe Lake Beaver Shelter Ln.
Eugene Lee (Mickey) Sheafer

Eugene Lee (Mickey) Sheafer Obituary
Eugene (Mickey) Lee Sheafer Eugene (Mickey) Lee Sheafer, age 77, passed away on August 27th, 2019 at his home in Linn Valley Lakes Ks. A Celebration of Life will be held @ Olathe Lake Beaver Shelter Ln. on Sept 15, 2019 from 4:30 pm-9:00pm. Mickey was born in Olathe, Ks. February 4th, 1942. He served in the Airforce from 1960 to 1964. He had many jobs after that but his primary job was a carpetologist. He was much like his mother and never knew a stranger. He is the oldest of 40 cousins and he was always the favorite. He will be truly missed by those he left behind. He leaves behind his wife Cindy of 52 years and their 7 children. Chris Sheafer and wife Jennifer, Penny McCoy, Monique Havlas, Sam Sheafer and wife Stephanie, Casey Sheafer and wife Tara, David Sheafer and wife Murie and Maggie Sheafer as well as 24 grandchildren,13 great grandchildren and 8 siblings, Patty & John Gates, Peggy & Dan Dunavin, Tim & Jan Sheafer, Denny & Marie Sheafer, Donnie, Mary, Tony, & Tina Lenz. He was preceded in death by his parents, Margaret Sheafer 2001, Gene Sheafer in 1994, his daughter Barbara Lynn Sheafer 1961. KC Funeral Directors 913-262-6310
Published in Kansas City Star on Sept. 8, 2019
