Eugene "Gene" M. Zupanec Gene was born July 12, 1930 and passed away October 13, 2019. Visitation will be 3-6pm Sunday, October 20, 2019 at the McGilley & Sheil Chapel. Rosary recited at 4:30pm. Funeral services will be held at 10:30am Monday, October 21st at the funeral home. Entombment in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. He was a dreamer who made his dreams come true. In the 4th grade, he saw a picture of Switzerland and said he would be there one day. When he proposed to his future bride, Rosemary Foley, he told her that if she married him, he would show her the world. Indeed, he did. They traveled the 50 states, set foot on six continents, cruised the seven seas, and most the rivers in Europe and Asia. They traveled to such places at Iguazzu Falls, Africa, Easter Island, Machu Picchu, the Seychelles, and the rest of the world. Gene graduated from Ward High School, Rockhurst University and attended the Harvard School of Business. He married his high school sweetheart, Rosemary Foley. This past June, they celebrated their 66th wedding anniversary; one that many people, including the priest that married them, said wouldn't last. Gene was a photographer in the United States Air Force during the Korean War. Upon returning from service, he went to work for his father at M.S. White, a wholesale candy and tobacco business. In 1979 he bought the business and a few years later Rosemary joined him. Gene was twice President of the Missouri Association of Distributors and business was successful. His son, Kevin, later joined him in the business that continued to grow. Then in March of 1994, Gene sold the business and retired. Gene and Rosemary continued their travels, with a lot of free time. When they had traveled the world, Gene asked Rosemary what she would like to do now. She suggested buying a home at the Lake of the Ozarks. So in 2001, they bought a place at the lake and enjoyed many summers there with family, friends and neighbors. Gene was a gracious, kind and a generous husband, father and grandfather, whom will be sorely missed. He was also a very good poker player who always "broke even". Gene is survived by his wife; two sons, Kevin and wife, Maureen Zupanec and Michael Zupanec. Also surviving him are four grandchildren and nine great grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Ward High School Endowment Fund, 708 N. 18th St., Kansas City, KS 66102 or Rockhurst University Endowment, 1100 Rockhurst Rd., Kansas City, MO 64110. Online condolences may be left at www.mcgilleysheil.com. Arr: McGilley & Sheil Chapel, 11924 E. 47th St., Kansas City, MO 64133.
Published in Kansas City Star on Oct. 16, 2019