Eugene Paul HamiltonMarch 12, 2020Kansas City, Missouri - Eugene Paul Hamilton II died at home on March 12, 2020. Paul was born in Kansas City, Missouri on November 27, 1942 and spent his childhood in Richmond, Missouri. He attended the University of Missouri at Columbia and graduated with a degree in finance from Missouri Valley College in Marshall. Paul's interests were many and his devotion to M.U., particularly to the sports program, was unflagging.After graduation Paul began a career at Trans World Airlines and continued there until 1983, when he joined Re Max of Kansas City as a realtor, later to become a real estate broker, a position he retained until retirement in 2016. He was an active member of the Army National Guard from 1964-1968. Paul also served on the board of the Northland Salvation Army and volunteered with the food kitchen with St. Therese Church.Paul was preceded in death by his parents, Eugene Simpson and Eleanor Davison Hamilton, and his sister, Cindy Hamilton Merrifield. He is survived by his wife, Vickie, and their children, Amanda Hamilton Ponce de Leon (Erwin), Craig Rose and Gina Rose Cork (Bryan) and grandchildren, Adam, Samantha and Nate Cork and Evan Ponce de Leon, and a great -grandson, Gabriel Cork.A funeral Mass will be held Monday, October 12, at St. Therese Catholic Church, 7207 NE Highway 9, Kansas City, Missouri. The family will receive friends at a visitation from 4:00 pm until 5:00 pm. Mass will follow at 5:00 pm. Due to the pandemic, masks and social distancing are required. The church requests no flowers. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Therese Catholic Church or the Northland Salvation Army.