Eugene "Gene" Phifer "Gene" Phifer, age 73, passed away peacefully on May 2, 2019. Gene was the second son born to Charles H. and Ella Jean Phifer, on May 28, 1945 in Chicago, Illinois. Gene is preceded in death by his parents; step-mother, Maureen and brother Phillip. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Barbara; daughter Kristin Dakon and son-in-law Richard of Kearney, Missouri; three grandchildren Tarah, Riley and Richie Dakon, also of Kearney; and Charles "Chuck" Phifer of Erie Pennsylvania. Additional survivors include brother-in-law Ron Malcolm; sister-in-law JoAnne Hurst and husband Steve; sister-in-law Donna Kufeldt and husband Jay; niece Ali Malcolm; nephew Nick Kufeldt and wife Lisa; great niece Kaycee Kufeldt and great nephew Tyler Kufeldt. Gene was an Air Force Veteran who enlisted and honorably served from February 1966 to February 1970. His home base was Dyess AFB in Abilene, Texas, but he also served in Japan and the Philippines. His early career, after the military, was in auto sales and auto finance. From there he persuaded his longtime career with Prudential Insurance. He was hired as an agent and progressed quickly to Sales Manager and finally to District Manager in Springfield, Missouri. During his tenure with Prudential, Gene received many company awards and was honored to represent his district at 16 Regional Business Conferences and 2 International Conferences. He retired in 2000 to pursue, with great enthusiasm, his love of golf. His proudest golfing moments were two "hole-in-one's," in May 1992 and September 1993. He cherished his many golfing friendships, on and off the course. A "Celebration of Life" luncheon was held in Kearney, Missouri on May 11, 2019. A private graveside service will be held at a later date. (Arrangemets Cremation Society)



Published in Kansas City Star on May 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary