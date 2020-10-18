Eugene R. Swallow, Jr.October 1, 1939 - October 13, 2020Shawnee, Kansas - Eugene Roy Swallow Jr., 81, Shawnee, Kansas passed away October 13, 2020. A Memorial Mass will be held at 11:00 AM, Saturday, October 24, 2020 at St. Mary – St. Anthony Church, 615 N. 74th St., Kansas City, Kansas 66101. The Holy Rosary will be prayed beginning at 10:30 AM. Inurnment will take place immediately following in Gate of Heaven Catholic Cemetery.Eugene was born October 1, 1939 in San Francisco, California to June Vivian (Whitted) and Eugene Roy Swallow Sr. Within three months, the family moved to Omaha, Nebraska and at nine years old moved on to Kansas City, Missouri with Eugene's grandparents behind the KCMO Museum at 32nd & Norledge. At 12 years old, they then moved to Kansas City, Kansas around 81st and Waverly, and attended White Church School.Eugene was a very happy kid, receiving his first car from his father at age 14. He then went on to attend Washington High School. In 1958, he joined the U.S. Army at 18 years of age and became a Paratrooper in the 101st Airborne Artillery, receiving his Wings in August of 1958. He spent almost two years with the 8th Division Airborne Army in Baumholder, Germany and was given the rank of Act. Sergeant until his discharge in 1961.In 1961, Eugene met his wife to be, Elizabeth while working in a gas station at 79th and Wornall in KCMO. As Eugene was walking out the door to change the gas prices, a car pulled in with 4 ladies in it, as he walked passed it, one of the ladies in the back seat was looking out the window at him and their eyes met. Eugene immediately knew that was the lady he would marry someday. His heart jumped to his throat. After being 2/3 around the world and meeting a lot of ladies, never had he felt this way before. A few weeks later, they had a blind date together and the rest is history. Gosh did Eugene love her then, just as he continued to love her now.Together they had two daughters, Kelli and Terri; three grandchildren; and four great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Elizabeth in 2018.Eugene had a bucket list and did a lot of things that he really enjoyed, which included being a Paratrooper with over 26 jumps, traveled around 2/3's of the world in the Army, made a parachute jump as a civilian, rode a raft down the Snake River in the Tetons, Wyoming, rode a glider over the Rocky Mountains, enjoyed his motorcycle riding through all 48 states within 5 years and over 67,000 miles, rode a 4,000 foot long zip line in Pennsylvania, and journeyed on a hot air balloon in New Mexico.In Eugene's words "my life has been full, I've savored much, good friends, good times, my loved ones touch. Perhaps to you my time was all to brief, please don't lengthen it now with undue grief. Lift up your hearts and share with me, I am going to see my LOVE, she has been waiting for me. God knows it's time. I Love You All!"