Eugene I. Weinberg Eugene Weinberg of Leawood, Kansas passed away December 14, 2019 at the age of 90. Gene was born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and raised in Weirton, West Virginia. Gene graduated from Weir High in Weirton in 1947 and also graduated from West Virginia University. Predeceased by son Marc and survived by son Jed, daughter Lori Dubin, eight grandchildren and four great grandchildren. Gene lived in the Kansas City area for the last 50 years. Cremation was handled by Neptune Society.
Published in Kansas City Star on Jan. 23, 2020