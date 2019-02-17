|
|
Eula Price Eula Price (E. B.), 80 entered Heaven on February 1, 2019. She was born on September 27, 1938 to George and Dorothy Bloom. She worked for the Department of Dentistry and Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery at Truman Medical Center for 30 years. Eula was preceded in death by her parents, sister (Betty), and brother (Corky). Her husband of 39 years, Stan Price, survives her, as well as, her 4 children, 6 grandchildren, and 12 great-grandchildren plus 2 more on the way. Eula loved them all; they loved her so much and will miss her more than words can say.
Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 17, 2019