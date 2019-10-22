|
Eulalie Bartlett Zimmer Eulalie Bartlett Zimmer passed away on October 19, 2019. Eulalie was born on September 17, 1935 and was the daughter of Jerome Bartlett and Jennie Hockaday Bartlett. She attended Border Star Grade School and Southwest High School as well as Mary Baldwin College. She was a member of the first Jewel Ball in 1954 and was Chairman of the Ball in 1994. She was a long-time member of the Junior League of Kansas City, Missouri, as well as a member of the BOTAR organization. Eulalie was active in many civic and cultural organizations, including Children's Therapeutic Center, Rose Brooks (where she served as Chairman of their Cabaret benefit), as a board member of UMKC Conservatory of Music and Dance and Chairman of its Crescendo benefit. She was a member and former president of the Westport Garden Club as well as Mission Hills Investors. She was a member of the Kansas City Country Club. Eulalie loved life and was a most vivacious person. She was an avid gardener and one who brought light into every room she entered. Her summer home at Wismo near Hayward, Wisconsin was a particular delight. She spent every summer of her life there with family and long-time friends too numerous to mention. Together with her husband, Hugh, Eulalie greatly enjoyed travel to all parts of the United States as well as to Europe, Asia and South America. Many of these trips included her children and grandchildren which made them even more enjoyable. Eulalie and Hugh enjoyed homes in Hilton Head, South Carolina, Santa Fe, New Mexico, Sea Island, Georgia and of course Wismo during their sixty-three years of marriage. Eulalie's family was her most important treasure. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband Hugh J. Zimmer and devoted daughter Ellen Z. Darling. Eulalie is survived by son David J. Zimmer (Diane), granddaughter Lauren Zimmer Noel (David), great grandson David Zimmer Noel and granddaughter Katie Zimmer, son in law Bert Darling, granddaughter Emily Darling and grandson Curran Darling. She also leaves her sister, Joan B. Ridge and her brother, Irvine H. Bartlett (Mary) along with many nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, the Zimmer and Darling families request that gifts in memory of Eulalie be directed to the Lac Courte Oreilles Foundation, Inc (www.lcofi.org) or the Westport Garden Club (www.thewestportgardenclub.org). A celebration of Eulalie's life will be at St Andrews Church, 6401 Wornall Terrace, Kansas City, Mo on Thursday, October 24 at 11:00 am. Condolences may be expressed at MuehlebachChapel.com.
Published in Kansas City Star on Oct. 22, 2019