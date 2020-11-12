Eunice Cooper
May 8, 1927 - November 10, 2020
Kansas City, Missouri - Eunice Lea Cooper, 93, of KCMO, passed away on Nov. 10, 2020. Eunice was born on May 8, 1927 in Moody, MO to Andy and Anna (Brown) Stone and grew up in Viola, AR. She married Carl K. Cooper on Sept 29, 1949. Eunice was a dedicated member of the First UMC in N. Kansas City for over 50 years. She was a member of the United Methodist Women and volunteered her time on countless projects to help others. Eunice is survived by her brother, Lyndell (Marian) Stone; son Larry (Cathy) Cooper; 3 grandchildren, Staci (Jesse) McSpadden, Stephanie Smith, and Sarah (Jon) Canedy; 5 great grandkids, Grady, Maggie, Carly, Jacob and Avery, whom she loved dearly; and nieces and nephews. Her greatest joy in her life was her family! She is preceded in death by her husband. Carl; her parents; brother, Clyde (Bobbie) Stone and infant grandson, David Andrew Cooper. She will be remembered always having a big smile, unfailing positive spirit and for her ability to always see the good in people and life. Funeral services will be held at Terrace Park on Sun., Nov. 15th at 3pm, with a visitation prior from 1pm to 3pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society
.