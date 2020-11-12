1/1
Eunice Cooper
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Eunice's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Eunice Cooper
May 8, 1927 - November 10, 2020
Kansas City, Missouri - Eunice Lea Cooper, 93, of KCMO, passed away on Nov. 10, 2020. Eunice was born on May 8, 1927 in Moody, MO to Andy and Anna (Brown) Stone and grew up in Viola, AR. She married Carl K. Cooper on Sept 29, 1949. Eunice was a dedicated member of the First UMC in N. Kansas City for over 50 years. She was a member of the United Methodist Women and volunteered her time on countless projects to help others. Eunice is survived by her brother, Lyndell (Marian) Stone; son Larry (Cathy) Cooper; 3 grandchildren, Staci (Jesse) McSpadden, Stephanie Smith, and Sarah (Jon) Canedy; 5 great grandkids, Grady, Maggie, Carly, Jacob and Avery, whom she loved dearly; and nieces and nephews. Her greatest joy in her life was her family! She is preceded in death by her husband. Carl; her parents; brother, Clyde (Bobbie) Stone and infant grandson, David Andrew Cooper. She will be remembered always having a big smile, unfailing positive spirit and for her ability to always see the good in people and life. Funeral services will be held at Terrace Park on Sun., Nov. 15th at 3pm, with a visitation prior from 1pm to 3pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
15
Visitation
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Terrace Park Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
15
Funeral service
03:00 PM
Terrace Park Funeral Home and Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Terrace Park Funeral Home and Cemetery
801 Northwest 108th Street
Kansas City, MO 64155
(816) 734-5500
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kansas City Star

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 11, 2020
She was a dear friend for 30 plus years. We shared grandchildren and great grands.
Barbara MERRY
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved