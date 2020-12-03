1/
Eunice M. Lynn
1928 - 2020
Eunice M. Lynn
November 29, 2020
Independence, Missouri - Eunice M. Lynn, 92, Independence, Missouri passed away Sunday, November 29, 2020.
She was born June 25, 1928 to Hans and Dorothy (Nielsen) Andreson.
Eunice was preceded in death by her parents; and husband, J.H. Lynn.
Survivors include her children, Gayle Moore, Olathe, Kansas, Patricia Brabbin, Marysville, Washington, Hans Lynn, Poulsbo, Washington; 5 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and 3 great-great-grandchildren.
Mrs. Lynn was a member of the Missouri Cremation Service. Online guestbook and obituary at www.missouricremation.com.


Published in Kansas City Star on Dec. 3, 2020.
