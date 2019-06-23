|
|
Eunice Oman Chapman Eunice Oman Chapman, 91, of Reno, Nevada, died May 31. Born in Rice Lake, Wisconsin in 1928 to Myrtle and Clifford Oman, she lived in nearby Dallas, Wisconsin before moving to Minneapolis, Minnesota, where she attended Washburn High School, Carlton College and University of Minnesota. Having moved to Prairie Village, Kansas, where she lived for over 35 years, Eunice worked for Old American Insurance Co. of Kansas City, Missouri 26 years, ending as supervisor of the Correspondents Dept. After retiring, she volunteered for the Red Cross of Johnson County, Kansas. Eunice enjoyed classical music, mystery novels, flower arranging, playing cards and loved to debate politics. Predeceased by her brother, Clifford Oman, and sister, Vera Oman Stewart, she is survived by her children, Barbara Heffner of Reno, Nevada and Elizabeth Tomlin of Frisco, Texas, daughters of the late Frederick R. Chapman; and also a beloved granddaughter and 5 nieces and nephews. Memorials may be made to KEEP MEMORY ALIVE (keepmemoryalive.org).
Published in Kansas City Star on June 23, 2019