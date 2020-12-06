1/1
Eva Hicks
1931 - 2020
Eva Hicks
September 11, 1931 - November 20, 2020
Olathe, Kansas - Eva M. Hicks passed away November 20, 2020. She was buried in Western Grove Cemetery in Arkansas next to her husband Herb, and daughter Lori. She is survived by her daughter Linda Hendry, granddaughter Katy (Chris), and grandson David (Taylor), and great granddaughters Breckin, baby girl due in the spring, and Adley respectively. Memorial donations can be made to Yellowstone National Park. More complete obituary and condolences at www.amosfamily.com



Published in Kansas City Star on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
