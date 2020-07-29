Eva Hillman It would be easy to never know Eva existed. I would walk by her house every day when we moved to the area. I didn't know her. But one day she was out trying to fix her lawnmower. I didn't know anything about fixing lawnmowers, but for some reason, I decided to stop by and try to help. I could tell she was very independent. She was 86 at the time. She reminded me of my own parents. You know the kind.... that generation of people who fixed things. I knew she had no children. She drove an old 1983 truck. Donald and Darlene helped when Eva needed something. Every once in a while I would see her working in her yard. She would be picking up sticks from a windstorm. Often I would just say hello and just keep on walking. But, overtime, she began to trust me. She grew the best tomatoes in the area. I'd give her asparagus, and she would give me tomatoes. Other neighbors were helping her. Jeff mowed her two acre yard. It always looked magnificent. Other neighbors would help Jeff. John would often fix broken things in her home. My husband and I would cut down trees that fell down in her yard. Karen got her groceries and often took her to the doctor and grocery store. Neighbors all started looking out for Eva. And, Eva started looking out for us in her prayers. Eva felt lucky to have us, but in reality we were lucky to have Eva. Eva Hillman was born July 11, 1927. She died July 25, 2020. Many of us will never forget her.



