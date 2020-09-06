Eva Koontz Eva Koontz, 85, of Overland Park, KS, passed away on August 28, 2020. Eva was preceded in death by her long-time companion, Brenda K. Brown, and by her parents, Vernon Ward Koontz and Lillian Bell Koontz, and siblings Jean Barrows, Betty Burgert, Bonnie Patchen Steele, Ella Mae Mann, Wayne Koontz, Vernon Ward Koontz, and Denzel Koontz. Graveside service at 1:00pm, on Tuesday, September 8 at Mount Moriah Cemetery, 10507 Holmes, KCMO. In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to the Great Plains SPCA, 5424 Antioch, Merriam, KS 66202, or the memorial fund of John Knox Presbyterian Church, 11430 Wornall, KCMO 64114.