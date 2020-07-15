Eva Mae Jones Mrs. Eva Mae Jones (born Eva Mae Pennington), age 98, of Edwardsville, Kansas, passed away Thursday morning, July 9, 2020, at Bonner Springs Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. She was born August 28, 1921, in Kansas City, Missouri, a daughter of the late Clarence Elmer Pennington and Minnie Greer Mason Pennington, and Pansie Bell Wade Pennington who became her step-mother in 1928. Eva was preceded in death by her husband, James B. Jones; two sons, Michael L. Tripp and David W. Tripp; one step-daughter, Andrea J. Jones; two grandchildren, Brandon R. Tripp and Peter L. Zaner; two brothers, Raymond Mason and Harry Mason. She graduated from Rosedale High School in Kansas City, Kansas in 1940. Eva was an original Rosie the Riveter who, during World War II, worked at the North American Aviation Plant in Kansas City, Missouri, where they produced B-25 bombers. She also worked at nearby Commonwealth Aircraftwhich built CG-4A glidersduring the War. Eva married her first husband in 1943, but found the most happiness with her second husband, James Jones. They married in 1980 and enjoyed traveling together. She was a beloved homemaker who enjoyed cooking and baking, caring for cats, and spending time with her children and grandchildren. Eva is survived by four sons, Ronald L. Tripp, Robert R. Tripp, Stephen K. Tripp, Kevin I. Tripp, and one step-son, Bradford Jones; one daughter, Bonnie D. Stroup; one son-in-law, Rod Stroup; and three daughters-in-law, Anita Tripp, Wendy Tripp, and Jerri Tripp; nearly 20 grandchildren; and more than 30 great grandchildren. She also leaves many other family members and friends who will sadly miss her. A small graveside service was held Monday, July 13 at 10:30am at the Edwardsville Cemetery in Edwardsville, Kansas. A larger celebration of Eva's life will be held in the summer of 2021. Stories of Eva and condolences to the family can be shared at www.evamaejones.com
. This site will also provide more information on a 2021 event in Eva's honor as more details become available.