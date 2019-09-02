|
Eva Maxine Hughes Eva Maxine Hughes, age 95, passed August 29, 2019 at Advent Health in Merriam, KS where she was a resident. Visitation will be held at Floral Hills funeral home on Wednesday, September 4 from 9:00 - 10:00 followed by funeral services at 10:00am. Burial will be at Floral Hills Memorial Gardens. Maxine was born July 28, 1924 to Jesse Basil West and Ethel West in LaTour, MO. She was born ninth of twelve children. Maxine lived most of her life in Raytown, MO. She attended Blue Ridge Bible Church and was employed with KCP&L as a secretary for many years. Maxine was preceded in death by her husband, Jess Hughes; one daughter, Sheran DeMonbrun; seven brothers and four sisters. She leaves behind one daughter, Sandra Starkey of Kansas City, MO; two step-daughters, Jeanne Hirsch of St Charles, MO and Bradna Bennett of Panama City, FL; many nieces and nephews. Maxine will be greatly missed by all. Fond memories and condolences for the family may be offered at www.floralhillsfuneralhome.com. Arrangements: D.W. Newcomer's Sons Floral Hills Funeral Home, 7000 Blue Ridge Blvd., KCMO, (816) 353-1218.
Published in Kansas City Star on Sept. 2, 2019