Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Floral Hills Funeral Home and Floral Hills Cemetery
7000 BLUE RIDGE BLVD
Kansas City, MO 64133
(816) 353-1218
Resources
More Obituaries for Eva Hughes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eva Maxine Hughes

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eva Maxine Hughes Obituary
Eva Maxine Hughes Eva Maxine Hughes, age 95, passed August 29, 2019 at Advent Health in Merriam, KS where she was a resident. Visitation will be held at Floral Hills funeral home on Wednesday, September 4 from 9:00 - 10:00 followed by funeral services at 10:00am. Burial will be at Floral Hills Memorial Gardens. Maxine was born July 28, 1924 to Jesse Basil West and Ethel West in LaTour, MO. She was born ninth of twelve children. Maxine lived most of her life in Raytown, MO. She attended Blue Ridge Bible Church and was employed with KCP&L as a secretary for many years. Maxine was preceded in death by her husband, Jess Hughes; one daughter, Sheran DeMonbrun; seven brothers and four sisters. She leaves behind one daughter, Sandra Starkey of Kansas City, MO; two step-daughters, Jeanne Hirsch of St Charles, MO and Bradna Bennett of Panama City, FL; many nieces and nephews. Maxine will be greatly missed by all. Fond memories and condolences for the family may be offered at www.floralhillsfuneralhome.com. Arrangements: D.W. Newcomer's Sons Floral Hills Funeral Home, 7000 Blue Ridge Blvd., KCMO, (816) 353-1218.
logo

Published in Kansas City Star on Sept. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eva's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now