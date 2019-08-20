|
|
Eva Sue (Gibbons) Thomas Eva Sue (Gibbons) Thomas, 74, of Kansas City, Missouri, formerly of Slater, Missouri died Sunday, August 18, 2019 at her home. Funeral services will be Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Muehlebach Funeral Care in Kansas City. Visitation will be from 9-10 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Graveside services will be at 1:30 P.M. Saturday at Slater City Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Slater United Methodist Church or Slater City Cemetery Perpetual Care in care of Weiker Funeral Home in Slater. Ms. Gibbons worked as a registered nurse for 37 years, working at Menorah Medical Center and Baptist Medical Center until her retirement. She was a member of the Church of the Resurrection in Leawood. She was a 1963 graduate of Slater High School and a 1966 graduate of Bethany School of Nursing in Kansas City, Kansas. She is survived by a son, Sean Thomas of Kansas City; a daughter, Tiffany Moran and her husband, Michael of Raymore; four grandchildren, Justin Thomas, Ryan Thomas, Gracie Moran and Maxwell Moran; a sister-in-law, Janet Ehlert of Liberty and several nieces, nephews and cousins. Arrangements are under the direction of Weiker Funeral Home, Slater, Missouri.
Published in Kansas City Star on Aug. 20, 2019