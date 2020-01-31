|
Rev. Evan Patrick Harkins Rev. Evan Patrick Harkins, 34, of St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away on Tuesday, January 28, 2020. Bishop James Johnston will celebrate the Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, February 1, 2020, at 10:00am at St. Therese Catholic Church, 7207 NW Highway 9, Kansas City, MO 64152. The interment will be at Mount Olivet Cemetery in Raytown, Missouri. The visitation will begin at 3:00pm on Friday, January 31, 2020 at St. James Catholic Church, 5815 King Hill Ave, St Joseph, MO 64504 . The Rosary will be recited at 6:00pm, and the family will receive friends from 6:30 to 8:00pm. Fr. Harkins was born August 11, 1985 in Kansas City, Missouri, son of Patrick and Allyson (Carroll) Harkins. He grew up in Belton, Missouri, and first felt called to the priesthood when he was 8 years old. He was a parishioner at St. Sabina in Belton, where he was an altar server and Boy Scout. He achieved the rank of Eagle Scout in 1999. He graduated from St. Thomas Aquinas High School Seminary in Hannibal, Missouri in 2002, and Conception Seminary College in Conception, Missouri in 2006, and Kenrick-Glennon Seminary in St. Louis, Missouri in 2010. He was ordained to the Catholic priesthood on May 29, 2010, and celebrated his first mass at Our Lady of Good Counsel Catholic Church in Kansas City, Missouri. His first assignment was at St. Therese Catholic Church in Kansas City, Missouri. In 2012, he was appointed pastor of St. James Catholic Church in St. Joseph, Missouri. He was studying canon law at the Catholic University of America in Washington, D.C. He enjoyed rock climbing, traveling, being a Royals fan, learning French, and spending time with his family. More than anything, he loved being a priest, and spent every moment striving to grow ever closer to Our Lord. His greatest joy was serving the people of his parish and the church. Fr. Harkins is survived by his parents Patrick and Allyson (Carroll) Harkins, of Raymore, Missouri; brothers, Adam Harkins and his wife Kelsey, and John Paul Harkins, both of Kansas City, MO, sisters; Caroline Brock and her husband Matthew, of Sterling, VA, and Anna Harkins, of Falls Church, VA; nephews, Charlie, Tommy, and Henry Brock. Survivors also include his grandmother, Dolores Harkins of Kansas City, Missouri, his grandfather Jerry Harkins, Jr. of Rock Island, Illinois, and his grandfather Allan Carroll of Centertown, Missouri, as well as many aunts, uncles, and cousins. Memorials may be given to the St. James Renovation Fund at www.SaintJamesSaintJoseph.org/capital-campaign , or to the Our Lady of Good Counsel Renovation Fund at www.GoodCounselKC.org/donate . Online condolences and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.
Published in Kansas City Star on Jan. 31, 2020