Evelyn (Cullen) Allen Miller Evelyn (Cullen) Allen Miller, age 93, of Roeland Park, Ks., passed away at Vintage Park of Lenexa on June 11, 2020. Visitation will be at Amos Family Funeral Home on Sunday, June 14th from 12:30-2:00 pm with a service staring at 2:00 pm. Evelyn was born in Kansas City, MO on March 10, 1927. She grew up in the old Northest neighborhood, and attended Northeast High School. She was an executive secretary before her retirement. She is preceded in death by her mother and father, and her sister Estelle Wilson. Her husband, Keith Miller, passed away in 1983. She was a past member of the American Business Women's Ass'n. She belonged to the Johnson County Uno's, the Northeast Alumni Ass'n, and the Prairie Village YMCA. She was a member of St. Agnes Catholic Church and its Altar Society. Evelyn never met a stranger, and had many friends. She was a member of the "Y" for years and enjoyed the water exercise, and most of her friends there. She is survived by her stepson Charles and his wife Holly, three grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Evelyn had a strong and positive attitude towards life, with a bit of Irish humor thrown in. She loved to make her friends laugh. Chances are, she'll make the Angels laugh, too.