Evelyn F. Grace Evelyn F. Grace, 91, Gower, MO died June 16, 2020. Visit: 6-8pm, Fri., June 19, First BC, Gower. Funeral: 11am, Sat., June 20, First BC, Gower. Burial: Allen Cemetery, Gower. Arr: Hixson-Klein FH, Gower.



