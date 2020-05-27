Evelyn June Byars Evelyn June Byars passed away Friday, May 22nd at the Primrose Retirement Community in Kansas City, MO. Evelyn was born June 5, 1935 in Shelbina, MO at the Shelbina, MO Hospital the daughter of Chester and Gladys Byars. She grew up on the farm near Granville, MO in Monroe County. Evelyn was preceded in death by the late Chester and Gladys Byars. Evelyn attended Shelbina High School and graduated May 15, 1953. She graduated from Gem City Business College in Quincy, Illinois with an Administrative Assistant Certificate in 1955. Evelyn's early career included a time at the Helene Curtis Corporation in Chicago. She later moved to Kansas City, MO where she became a successful Administrative Assistant with Trinity Lutheran Hospital. During her 40-year career she was the lead Administrative Assistant to the Trinity Lutheran Executive Officer and Administrator. Evelyn was also very active in the International Association of Administrative Professionals (IAAP) serving in many roles including President of the Westport Chapter in 1994-95. In 1996-97 Evelyn served as Co-President with Pam Cram who was a dear friend and like a daughter to her. After her retirement Evelyn continued to volunteer at North Kansas City Hospital for 15 years. Evelyn was a Member of North Cross Methodist Church in Kansas City and for many years sang and performed in the choir and was active in a Women's Group there. She was a huge fan of the Chiefs and Royalsas well as other sports teams in Kansas City through the years and attended many games. She was also a Season Ticket holder at the Starlight Theater and enjoyed symphonies, movies and theater. Evelyn's favorite hobby was shopping. She worked on a part-time basis as a sales clerk at local Kansas City women's clothing stores. Evelyn loved travel and spent time in Hawaii and Washington State. Evelyn was a breast cancer survivor and a faithful contributor to breast cancer research. Affectionately known as Aunt Evelyn she loved all of her family. Evelyn is survived by her brother and sister-in-law Gerald and Joyce Byars of Granville, MO. Her niece Debbie Landon and husband Ron of Granville and nephew Larry Byars and wife Carol of Kirksville, MO. Evelyn is also survived by several great and great-great Nieces and Nephews. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 am, Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at Shelbina Cemetery in Shelbina, Missouri. Donations may be made to Kansas City Hospice or the American Breast Cancer Foundation.



