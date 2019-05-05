Kansas City Star Obituaries
Evelyn M. Hemphill

Evelyn M. Hemphill Obituary
Evelyn M. Hemphill Evelyn M. Hemphill, 95, Bonner Springs, Kansas passed away May 1, 2019. She was a resident and friend at Legend Healthcare in Tonganoxie, KS. A funeral service will be held Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at 11AM at Chapel Hill-Butler Funeral Home, 701 N. 94th St., Kansas City, Kansas. A visitation will begin at 10AM, also at the funeral home. Interment will be immediately following in Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens. Memorial contributions are suggested to First Baptist Church of McLouth, 100 W. Lake, McLouth, KS 66054. For a full obituary and to leave fond memories and condolences for the family, please visit www.chapelhill-butler.com. Arrangements: Chapel Hill-Butler Funeral Home, 913-334-3366
Published in Kansas City Star on May 5, 2019
