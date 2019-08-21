|
Evelyn M. McCorkle Evelyn Marie (Kipping) McCorkle, 89, lost her battle with cancer on Saturday August 17, 2019. Evelyn was born August 7, 1930, to Joseph and Wilhemina Frances "Minnie" Kipping, in Bahner, Missouri, and was raised in Carrollton, Missouri. She completed high school in 1948 and went on to receive her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Avila College in 1952. On July 6, 1957, Evelyn married Mack Evans McCorkle, and together they raised 5 daughters. She went back to school to obtain her Master of Arts from Webster University in 1979. Evelyn was passionate about nursing. She worked in various positions as a staff nurse, and spent most of her career as a nurse educator. She retired from St. John's School of Nursing in Springfield, Missouri. Her family remembers her as caring, nurturing and strong. She was proud of her career and accomplishments. Evelyn was generous and witty, and enjoyed spending time with her friends and family. Evelyn was an active member of the Friends of Library group in Ozark, Missouri. She was also a member of the Missouri Perinatal Association and the Veterans of Foreign Wars, Ozark chapter. Evelyn is preceded in death by her parents, her husband Mack, her sister Mary Ann Miller, and her Aunt Jennie, whom she loved very much. She is survived by her daughters: Peggy Gann (Patrick), Rebecca McCorkle Low, Patricia McCorkle, Stephanie McCorkle (Tim Nolte), and Shelley McCorkle; her grandchildren Christy Rodman (John), Bryan Gann (Carla), Joshua Reid (Larissa Lindow) and Taylor Low-Zimmerman (Zack); and great-grandson, Noah Rodman. She is also survived by her siblings: Lawrence Kipping, Bill Kipping, Arthur Kipping (Mary), Fred Kipping (Judy), and Frances Vogel (Mike), as well as numerous nieces, nephews and other extended family. Graveside services will be 10 AM Thursday August 22, 2019 at White Chapel Cemetery, Gladstone, MO. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are suggested to Kansas City Hospice Foundation, KCHPC, 1500 Meadow Lake Parkway, Suite 200, Kansas City, MO 64114. The family would like to thank the nurses and staff at NorthCare Hospice House for their consistent care and dedication. (Arr. White Chapel 816-452-8419)
Published in Kansas City Star on Aug. 21, 2019