Evelyn Mary Anderson Evelyn Mary Anderson, Kansas City, KS passed peacefully on Aug. 26, 2020. Born October 14, 1925, she was the daughter of late Mable and Ivory Greathouse. She is preceded in death by her husband, Gunnar and son, Kent. Her surviving children are Gary (Bonnie) Anderson, Kim (Kevin) Garvey, Mike Anderson, and Brad (Christie) Anderson; 11 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. Graveside service on Sat. Sept. 5th at 10:00 am at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens, 701 N. 94th St, Kansas City, KS 66112. Please wear a mask.
Published in Kansas City Star on Sep. 2, 2020.