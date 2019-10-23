|
|
Evelyn Smith In peace, Evelyn Smith fell asleep in the Lord at 9:00 PM on Sunday, October 20, 2019. Evelyn was born on Jan. 26, 1926 in Brooklyn, NY, to Anthony Aliotta of Sicily and Bertha Pfeiffer of Austria. During WWII, Evelyn worked as Secretary for a General at Camp McCoy, Wisconsin, then for 35 years as Secretary to the Principal of St. Agnes School in Roeland Park, KS. Her husband, James Smith, predeceased her, in 2007. She is survived by three children: Susan Jordan-Cunningham (Robert) of Sarasota, FL, Rodney Zabel (Lola) of Albuquerque, NM, and Mother Andrea Nicholas of Rochelle, VA; four stepchildren: Bruce Zabel, Azalia LeBlanc, Juanita Sue Leslie, and Kathy Ohmer; 14 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren. A rosary will prayed at 6PM followed by visitation until 8PM, Friday, Oct. 25, at Porter Funeral Home, 8535 Monrovia, Lenexa, KS. Funeral Mass will be 9AM, Sat., October 26 at St. Agnes Church, 5250 Mission Rd, Roeland Park, KS. Entombment at Resurrection Catholic Cemetery. Donations may be made to her daughter's convent, Queen of All Skete, 445 Longshot Ln, Rochelle, VA 22738.
Published in Kansas City Star on Oct. 23, 2019