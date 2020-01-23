Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
White Chapel Funeral Home
6600 NE ANTIOCH RD
Gladstone, MO 64119
(816) 452-8419
Resources
More Obituaries for Evelyn Kneuven
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Evelyn Sue Kneuven

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Evelyn Sue Kneuven Obituary
Evelyn Sue Kneuven Evelyn Sue Kneuven or Sue as she was known, 82, of Gladstone, Missouri passed away on Tuesday January 21, 2020 surrounded by her family. Sue was born December 14, 1937 to Floyd and Hildreth Shackelford in Claycomo, Missouri. Sue lived a good full productive life and will be missed by all. Sue enjoyed a long career as the Western District Federal Jury Administrator. She implemented a program for at risk youth that is still in place today Evelyn was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, June Wright; and her brother-in-law, Allen Wright. Survivors include her husband of 54 years, Larry; her children, Tracy Kneuven; Stephanie (Mark) McCullough, and Larry, II Kneuven; grandchildren, Kaleb Hummel, Kole Hummel, Keaton Hummel, and Ben Patrick; and 2 great grandchildren. Celebration of Life will be 12 PM Sunday January 26, 2020 with a visitation from 10-12 at White Chapel Funeral Home. (Arr. White Chapel 816-452-8419)
Published in Kansas City Star on Jan. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Evelyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -