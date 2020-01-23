|
Evelyn Sue Kneuven Evelyn Sue Kneuven or Sue as she was known, 82, of Gladstone, Missouri passed away on Tuesday January 21, 2020 surrounded by her family. Sue was born December 14, 1937 to Floyd and Hildreth Shackelford in Claycomo, Missouri. Sue lived a good full productive life and will be missed by all. Sue enjoyed a long career as the Western District Federal Jury Administrator. She implemented a program for at risk youth that is still in place today Evelyn was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, June Wright; and her brother-in-law, Allen Wright. Survivors include her husband of 54 years, Larry; her children, Tracy Kneuven; Stephanie (Mark) McCullough, and Larry, II Kneuven; grandchildren, Kaleb Hummel, Kole Hummel, Keaton Hummel, and Ben Patrick; and 2 great grandchildren. Celebration of Life will be 12 PM Sunday January 26, 2020 with a visitation from 10-12 at White Chapel Funeral Home. (Arr. White Chapel 816-452-8419)
Published in Kansas City Star on Jan. 23, 2020