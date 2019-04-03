|
Everett "Bob" E. Baker Everett Baker, 93, of Parkville, MO died March 31, 2019. Survivors include his wife, Kathleen "Kathy" (Gladbach) Baker; a son, Robert M. Baker: a daughter, Cynthia K. Martin; and two grandchildren. Visitation 5-7pm Thurs. April 4, St. Therese Catholic Church, with Rosary 7pm. Funeral 10:30 a.m. Friday at St. Therese. Burial in Leavenworth National Cemetery. Arr: by Meyers Northland Chapel. Meyersfuneralchapel.com
Published in Kansas City Star from Apr. 3 to Apr. 4, 2019