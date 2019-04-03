Kansas City Star Obituaries
Meyers Funeral Chapel - Northland
401 Main St.
Parkville, MO 64152
(816) 741-0251
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
St. Therese Catholic Church
Rosary
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
7:00 PM
St. Therese Catholic Church
Funeral
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Therese Catholic Church
Everett E. "Bob" Baker


Everett E. "Bob" Baker
Everett "Bob" E. Baker Everett Baker, 93, of Parkville, MO died March 31, 2019. Survivors include his wife, Kathleen "Kathy" (Gladbach) Baker; a son, Robert M. Baker: a daughter, Cynthia K. Martin; and two grandchildren. Visitation 5-7pm Thurs. April 4, St. Therese Catholic Church, with Rosary 7pm. Funeral 10:30 a.m. Friday at St. Therese. Burial in Leavenworth National Cemetery. Arr: by Meyers Northland Chapel. Meyersfuneralchapel.com
Published in Kansas City Star from Apr. 3 to Apr. 4, 2019
