Everett G. Knapp III Everett G. Knapp, III, 84, Overland Park, KS, passed away Wednesday, January 29, 2020, at his home. Visitation will be held on Saturday, February 1, at 11:00 a.m. with Funeral services following at 12 noon, both will be held at Heritage United Methodist Church, 12850 Quivira Rd. Overland Park, KS. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Kansas City Hospice. Everett was born July 12, 1935, in Kansas City, KS, the son of Everett Knapp Jr. and Ruby (Evans) Knapp. Everett worked for Western Auto before going into Advertising. He was a natural salesman, selling advertising for the Kansas City Star, Modern Handcraft, and later owning his own Advertising Agency. He was a Mason, a Shriner, a member of NAPR and longtime member of Heritage United Methodist Church. Everett was preceded in death by his wife Betty in 2016. He is survived by his daughter, Tamara (Ron) Hanes, granddaughter, Julia Hanes, aunt, Nola Marie Windsor, sister in law, Dorothy Hess, and several nieces and nephews. Everett was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather and was a man that lived by his own rules. (Condolences may be expressed at: www.porterfuneralhome.com Arrangements: Porter Funeral Homes & Crematory, 8535 Monrovia, Lenexa, KS (913) 438-6444)
Published in Kansas City Star on Jan. 31, 2020
