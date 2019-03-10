Everett Jerome Beeson Everett Jerome Beeson passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Everett was born on March 1, 1925 in Des Moines, Iowa to Earl J and Johanna Beeson. He was the oldest of six children. He attended Dowling High School and Drake University in Des Moines. He was a World War II Army Veteran who received a Purple Heart for injuries sustained during fighting in the Battle of the Bulge. Everett had a passion for music and photography. His musical skills were formed at an early age when he learned to play the trombone, and continued throughout his life. He developed a successful career in photography, working in photo finishing production and portraiture photography. Everett was a spiritual and intellectual soul who never lost his desire to learn new things, travel to new destinations, or serve his community. He formerly served as President of the UCOP Church Board of Directors, the Professional Photographers Association and the Quivira Falls HOA. Everett was preceded in death by his wife of 40 years, Patricia, and his daughter, Jane. He is survived by his children, Daniel (Mary) Beeson, Joan Priolo, Thomas Beeson, Margaret (Phil) Smith; stepchildren, Mark (Mari) Pickering and Gail (William) Larmer; grandchildren Michael Priolo, Ashlee and Adam Kostelac; and brothers and sisters, Justin Beeson, Sister Rachel Beeson, Monsignor Lawrence Beeson and Rachel Norton. The family would like to thank all the wonderful caregivers from Hearts at Home, and Vitas Healthcare, who provided Everett with loving and compassionate care. A Celebration of Life will be held will be held on Monday, March 11, 2019 at Mt. Moriah, Newcomer & Freeman Funeral Home, 10507 Holmes Rd, Kansas City MO 64131. The service will be at 1:00pm with a visitation preceding at 12:30pm. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made to Unity Church of Overland Park.



