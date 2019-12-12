|
|
Everett Newton DeVault Everett died December 9, 2019 as he wished; in his home, in his sleep, on the farm where he was born on July 24, 1925. He was a determined person, and his passing reflected a last act of unyielding will. Despite a failing heart, Everett lived with pride, kept up his surroundings, and maintained an industrious routine - reflecting self respect, personal worth, and dignity. Everett led a fruitful life. His youth was spent on the family farm, largely during the Depression. During World War II, the U.S Navy offered him the opportunity of college. He took that opportunity to earn an Electrical Engineering degree, and at the end of the war parlayed that degree into a very successful 40 year career with General Electric. But, central to Everett's adult life was a great marriage that produced three sons. Everett sorely missed his wife of 66 years, Margaret (Maggie) Lowe DeVault, who preceded him in death in 2014. He lived on the farm next to his son Bruce. Bruce is the fourth generation of DeVaults to run the farm. Everett was a proud grandpa and great grandpa. Son Dave and his wife Karen had daughters Jessica and Christie. Christie most definitely inherited Everett's particular ways. Jessica is the mother of two great granddaughters, pictured on the screen saver of his phone. Son Cleve and his wife Judy are parents of Sam, who learned and benefitted from all sorts of boyhood experiences with grandpa on the farm. Everett loved his family, and viewed them all as successful contributors to society. Memorial services are being planned, and will be communicated to friends and family. With the family' sincere appreciation, contributions in Everett's memory may be made to the nonprofit Kansas City Hospice.
Published in Kansas City Star on Dec. 12, 2019