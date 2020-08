Or Copy this URL to Share

Everett Wayne Kitchen 74, passed away Aug. 27, 2020, at home in Kearney. The funeral will be held at Lions Park, Aug. 30, 2020 at 2:00 PM, Kearney, MO. Burial will be at BlackBurn Cemetery, Blackburn, MO, on Aug. 31, 2020.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store