F. Kent Egy F. Kent Egy, 75, a kind, generous and civically engaged man of Blue Springs, MO, passed away early Sun. morning, Sept. 15, 2019, at the Missouri Veterans Home in Warrensburg, MO. A Vietnam veteran, Kent's lightheartedness will be missed by all. He was preceded in death by his parents, Fred M. Egy & Frances Christine Wilson Egy Capell, his step-father John R. Capell, Jr., and his nephew Andrew Edgerton. Kent is survived by his wife of 51 years, M. Melissa Edgerton Egy; his in-laws Thomas & Joanna Edgerton; his daughters, Christine Egy Rose of Toronto, Canada & Julia Egy of Alexandria, VA; his nephew Barton Edgerton; his son-in-laws, Shawn Rose & Alexander St. Clair; four grandchildren, Catherine, Pendleton, Jackson & Lauriston; his cousins, Nancy Egy Jacobs & Joan Lewis Michels; and many dear friends, including Bramlet E. & Myrna Wise. The Celebration of Life ceremony and interment dates are pending.
Published in Kansas City Star on Sept. 22, 2019
