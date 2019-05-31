|
|
Fannie Lacy West Fannie Lacy West passed away on May 29, 2019, at the age of 64. She was preceded in death by her loving father, Kenneth G. West. She is survived by her mother, Fannie Lacy West, her brothers, John R. West of Amarillo, TX, Kenneth G. West Jr. of Fairfield, IA and William M. West of Overland Park, KS. She will always be remembered by her mother and brothers with great love for her sweet, kind and loving nature. Respects can be paid during her memorial service at Johnson County Funeral Chapel and Memorial Gardens on 112th & Metcalf in Overland Park, KS on May 31st at 2 PM.
Published in Kansas City Star on May 31, 2019