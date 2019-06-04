|
Fannie Laura Schuler Fannie L. Schuler, passed away June 2, 2019. Funeral services will be 2:00pm, Wed., June 5, 2019 at Chapel Hill Butler, 701 N. 94th St., KCK 66112, with visitation time from 1:00-2:00pm preceding the service. Interment will follow in Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens. Memorial contributions may be made to Grace Baptist Church of Gardner, KS. Fannie was born Oct. 13, 1926 in Etterville, MO to Charles and Ethel Graham. She graduated from Eldon High School. Fannie was joined in marriage to Robert Schuler on Nov. 23, 1951. She worked in local retail sales. Fannie was very active in volunteering for the local elections and First Southern Baptist Church of KCK. She enjoyed sewing and reading. Fannie was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Robert Schuler; and her four siblings. She is survived by her children, Sandra Reed (Timothy), and Robert Schuler (Diane); four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren, as well as other relatives and friends. Arr: Chapel Hill Butler, 913.334.3366.
Published in Kansas City Star on June 4, 2019