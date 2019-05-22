Fay Belzer Fay Belzer, age 92, passed away on May 20, 2019. She was born August 16, 1926 to parents Sam and Minnie Weinstein. She was predeceased by husband, Meyer S. Belzer in 1990 and son, Sheldon E. Belzer in 2003, sisters: Ruth Mass, Belle Weinstein, and Jeannette Garfinkel, and brother, Charles Weinstein. Survivors are daughter, Ellen J. Belzer; brother, David Weinstein (Judy); grandchildren, Benton Belzer of Wrights Town, Wisconsin, and Rayna Belzer of Appleton, Wisconsin; her daughter-in-law, Donna McVey of Appleton, Wisconsin, and numerous nieces and nephews and their children. Fay was a 1943 graduate of Westport High School. After Kansas City Junior College, she attended the University of Texas, University of Missouri, and University of Missouri at Kansas City (then Kansas City University), putting herself through college by working between semesters in various office positions. She worked at Leiter's Designer Fabrics for 22 years where she served as Regional Manager. She was then employed for 18 years at Honeywell and retired at age 79. Fay was a wonderful, loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, sister-in-law, aunt, and friend. Her caring nature, generosity,selflessness, intelligence, humility, sense of humor, and authenticity will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her. The family wishes to thank the outstanding administration and staff at Brookdale Wornall Place and Brookdale Hospice, and her long-time physician, Dr. Michael Monaco, for their loving and attentive care. Fay was a member of Congregation Beth Shalom. Graveside services will be held at 1:00 pm Thursday, May 23, 2019 at Mt. Carmel Cemetery, 5529 Ditzler, Raytown, MO 64133. Donations are suggested to . Online condolences for the family may be left at www.louismemorialchapel.com (Arrangements entrusted to The Louis Memorial Chapel, 816-361-5211)

