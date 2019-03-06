Fay Hinds Fay Hinds, 93, of Overland Park, Kansas passed away on February 12, 2019. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 16 in the Wesley Chapel at Church of the Resurrection, 13720 Roe Avenue, Leawood. The family will receive friends from 1:00 until service time. In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation be made to Church of the Resurrection's Matthew's Ministry, a program that provides awareness, outreach, and support to persons with special needs and their families. Fay was born in Harrisburg, Missouri to Ted and Bessie Webb. She married Bill Hinds in 1947 and celebrated many anniversaries until his death in 2008. Fay retired from Union Pacific Railroad in 1990 and was a member of Valley View United Methodist Church. Fay was preceded in death by her parents, Ted and Bessie Webb, her brother Billy, and her husband, Bill. She is survived by her sisters Donnie Bryan of Sodus, Michigan; Sharon Taylor of Overland Park; daughter, Teddi (Bill) Gapske; and grandsons Matt (Danielle) Gapske, and Bo (Tiffany) Gapske. She also leaves four great-grandchildren Braylen, Carson, Benjamin, Nora and several nieces and nephews. "Grandma Fay" is dearly loved and will be forever missed.

Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary