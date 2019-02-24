Home

Faydelle Sherman Collins

Faydelle Sherman Collins Obituary
Faydelle Sherman Collins Faydelle Sherman Collins, 97, died Feb. 19. She grew up in majority-Native American towns in NE Oklahoma, moved to Fairway in her teens, and lived for many years in Overland Park. She earned a BA from KU and a MA-Ed from UMKC. Her work as an English teacher at Shawnee-Mission East HS inspired many generations of students. Following her retirement, she worked for several years as a foreign expert English professor at Shanghai Jiao Tong University and the Beijing Foreign Studies University. She enjoyed foreign travel with friends, culture, and margaritas.
Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 24, 2019
