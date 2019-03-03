Resources More Obituaries for Faydelle Collins Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Faydelle Sherman Collins

Obituary Condolences Flowers Faydelle Sherman Collins Faydelle Sherman Collins, 97, passed away February 19, 2019. Born on November 22, 1921 in Dacoma, OK to Charles and Gladys Sherman, she lived in Longdale as well as Watonga, OK. It was in high school that she met her first husband, Glenn Abbott. They married and had a son Ronald Carl. After a short marriage, she moved Wichita, KS, and later to Kansas City. During the war years, she joined the war effort as a "Rosie the Riveter," working in a defense plant in Massachusetts. Later she returned to Kansas City where she met and married George Collins.This union lasted until his death in 1974; they had two sons, Michael and Patrick. Desiring to be an educator, she earned a BA from KU and later a Masters in Education from UMKC. For several years, she taught at Hillcrest Junior High in Overland Park. When Shawnee Mission South opened in 1967, she was hired to teach English, a subject she adored. After teaching for a number of years at South, she moved to East, where she continued inspiring young minds until she retired in the '80s. She was very well-read. This and her love of art and travel made her a wonderful conversationalist. Never one to sit still, Faydelle quickly became bored with retirement and began traveling extensively thoughout Europe and the Middle East; she travelled solo, with the Elder Hostel program and with colleagues. Eventually she learned of a teaching opportunity in China; she applied for and was accepted as a foreign expert English professor at Shanghai Jiao Tong University. Following several years in Shanghai, she was hired as a full-time English professor at the Beijing Language Institute. While there, she wrote detailed letters of her life in China,calling them "Letters from the Far Side." She loved her job, her students, and China. Faydelle travelled all over China and became quite an expert on the country. In later years, she even spoke about China at a program given at Claridge Court, Prairie Village where she lived. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husbands Glenn and George, her brother Dr. Charles H. Sherman, and her youngest son Patrick. She is survived by her sons Ronald (Rosemary) and Michael (Kathe), her grandaughter Jennifer Abbott Zaman (Phil) and her grandsons Nick and Jeremy Collins. She leaves many close friends and former colleagues. Per her request, her life was celebrated in April 2000 at a family plot in Alva, OK; she is buried next to her beloved aunt Erma and her brother Charles. There will be no other services.

