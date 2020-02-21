|
Faye E. Kirkendoll Faye Ellen Kirkendoll, 97, of the Kansas City Northland, passed away February 19, 2020, at Liberty Hospital. Visitation will begin at 10 am, and a service celebrating Faye's life at 11 am, on Monday, February 24, at Park Lawn Northland Chapel, Liberty. Burial in Graceland Cemetery, Cameron, MO. Memorials are suggested to Immacolata Manor, 2135 Manor Way, Liberty, MO 64068. Faye was born June 24, 1922, in Wright County, MO, the daughter of Earl and Betty (Grimes) McDaris. Along with her parents, Faye was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Charles Kirkendoll; daughter, Judy Chapman; and brother, Ellis McDaris. Faye worked for North American Aviation and more recently Macy's before she retired. She was a member of Victory Free Will Baptist Church. Survivors include her daughter, Faith Kirkendoll; and grandson, Jeffrey Chapman; as well as other family members and friends. Arrangements: Park Lawn Northland Chapel (816) 781-8228.
Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 21, 2020