Faye Ellen Garwood
Faye Ellen Garwood Faye Ellen Garwood (Mann- Dunfee) peacefully passed away at home surrounded by her family June 24, 2020. Faye graduated from North Kansas City High School in 1952. She participated in y-Teens, A Cappella Choir and the Madrigals. Faye worked for the phone company in Kansas City, Missouri until she married and moved the Kansas City, Kansas. She lived her life devoted to her children and grandchildren. Faye is survived by her five children, fifteen grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren. Faye was a gentle soul and will be greatly missed.

Published in Kansas City Star on Jun. 29, 2020.
