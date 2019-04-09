Faye Matthys Faye Irene (Hevalow) Matthys, 92, North Kansas City, MO, passed away on April 5, 2019. Faye was born March 8, 1927 in Parkville, MO and lived a long and productive life. Faye was a loving wife, sister, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, faithful worker, and dear friend to many. Faye was a life-long Northlander. She grew up in Platte County, the daughter, of Lawrence Hevalow and Lola Hundley Hevalow. She worked at Corn Products of North Kansas City for thirty-four years. Faye was preceded in death by Charles, her husband of 68 years, as well as by her second born, Thomas Raymond. She was also preceded in death by brothers, Lawrence, Richard, Merlin, Billy, Charles, Donald and sisters Nina, Layle, Norma, and Velma. She is survived by her two children, son Daniel Joseph Matthys, Sr., and daughter Nancy (Matthew) Butner, daughter-in-law Theresa Matthys, brothers Galein (Jackie), Kenneth (Sylvia), Tommy (Connie), Garry (Mary), sister Genevieve and close friend Cindy Louton. Faye's faith and family were her most important priorities. She always smiled with pride and satisfaction when she spoke of her seven grandchildren; Danny (Brooke) Matthys, Kim Matthys, Brien (Jessica) Matthys, Brandon (April) Matthys, Amy (Casey) Hogan, Brooke (Joe) Smith, and Steven (Whitney) Butner; and her fourteen great-grandchildren. Those that knew and loved her all agree that she brought joy, warmth, and sparkle into their lives. She was always known as a sweet person. A kind word, helpful advice, a plate of her famous homemade noodles, her sweet tea, her personalized Christmas stockings, her treasure stuffed Easter eggs, and her limitless hospitality were examples of how she touched others. She prayed countless rosaries for others when needed or requested. Her loving legacy will continue for generations to come. She was a life-long member of St. Patrick Catholic Church. Faye was a strong supporter of Catholic education. She was a Pillar of support for St. Pius X High School. Her family extends a special "thank-you" to Our Lady of Mercy Country Home for the excellent care they provided. As Faye always said, "God bless and I love you!" The Mass of Christian Burial is 10:00 AM Wednesday, April 10th at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 1357 NE 42nd Terrace, Kansas City, MO 64119; burial in Resurrection Cemetery. A visitation will begin with a Rosary being prayed 5:00 PM with a visitation continuing until 8:00 PM Tuesday at St. Patrick Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers contributions are suggested to St. Pius X High School, 1500 NE 42nd Terrace, Kansas City, MO 64116. (Arr: McGilley Antioch Chapel, 3325 NE Vivion, Kansas City, MO. 64119; www.mcgilleyantiochchapel.com)



