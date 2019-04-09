Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
McGilley Antioch Chapel
3325 Northeast Vivion Road
Kansas City, MO 64119
(816) 453-7700
Resources
More Obituaries for Faye Matthys
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Faye Matthys

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Faye Matthys Obituary
Faye Matthys Faye Irene (Hevalow) Matthys, 92, North Kansas City, MO, passed away on April 5, 2019. Faye was born March 8, 1927 in Parkville, MO and lived a long and productive life. Faye was a loving wife, sister, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, faithful worker, and dear friend to many. Faye was a life-long Northlander. She grew up in Platte County, the daughter, of Lawrence Hevalow and Lola Hundley Hevalow. She worked at Corn Products of North Kansas City for thirty-four years. Faye was preceded in death by Charles, her husband of 68 years, as well as by her second born, Thomas Raymond. She was also preceded in death by brothers, Lawrence, Richard, Merlin, Billy, Charles, Donald and sisters Nina, Layle, Norma, and Velma. She is survived by her two children, son Daniel Joseph Matthys, Sr., and daughter Nancy (Matthew) Butner, daughter-in-law Theresa Matthys, brothers Galein (Jackie), Kenneth (Sylvia), Tommy (Connie), Garry (Mary), sister Genevieve and close friend Cindy Louton. Faye's faith and family were her most important priorities. She always smiled with pride and satisfaction when she spoke of her seven grandchildren; Danny (Brooke) Matthys, Kim Matthys, Brien (Jessica) Matthys, Brandon (April) Matthys, Amy (Casey) Hogan, Brooke (Joe) Smith, and Steven (Whitney) Butner; and her fourteen great-grandchildren. Those that knew and loved her all agree that she brought joy, warmth, and sparkle into their lives. She was always known as a sweet person. A kind word, helpful advice, a plate of her famous homemade noodles, her sweet tea, her personalized Christmas stockings, her treasure stuffed Easter eggs, and her limitless hospitality were examples of how she touched others. She prayed countless rosaries for others when needed or requested. Her loving legacy will continue for generations to come. She was a life-long member of St. Patrick Catholic Church. Faye was a strong supporter of Catholic education. She was a Pillar of support for St. Pius X High School. Her family extends a special "thank-you" to Our Lady of Mercy Country Home for the excellent care they provided. As Faye always said, "God bless and I love you!" The Mass of Christian Burial is 10:00 AM Wednesday, April 10th at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 1357 NE 42nd Terrace, Kansas City, MO 64119; burial in Resurrection Cemetery. A visitation will begin with a Rosary being prayed 5:00 PM with a visitation continuing until 8:00 PM Tuesday at St. Patrick Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers contributions are suggested to St. Pius X High School, 1500 NE 42nd Terrace, Kansas City, MO 64116. (Arr: McGilley Antioch Chapel, 3325 NE Vivion, Kansas City, MO. 64119; www.mcgilleyantiochchapel.com)
logo

Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Delivery Details:
McGilley Antioch Chapel
3325 Northeast Vivion Road
Kansas City, MO 64119
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now