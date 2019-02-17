Kansas City Star Obituaries
McGilley Memorial Chapel-Midtown
20 West Linwood Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
(816) 753-6200
Felisa Ruiz
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McGilley Memorial Chapel-Midtown
20 West Linwood Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
View Map
Rosary
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
7:00 PM
McGilley Memorial Chapel-Midtown
20 West Linwood Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
View Map
Rosary
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Our Lady of Guadalupe Shrine
901 Avenida Cesar Chavez
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Guadalupe Shrine
901 Avenida Cesar Chavez
View Map
Felisa Maria Ruiz Felisa Maria Ruiz , 93 of Kansas City, Missouri passed away on February 12, 2019. She was born in Morris, Kansas on October 12, 1925 to Alberto and Marciana Murillo. She is survived by two of her sons, Manuel A. Ruiz and Roberto R. Ruiz. She was preceded in death by her husband Manuel S. Ruiz and son Carlos M. Ruiz. She was a noted community and civil rights activist. She was a pioneer in producing and presenting Hispanic news and interview radio in the Kansas City area. She was involved in the founding of the community radio station KKFI. She was a dear mother not only to her sons but also to her numerous relatives, friends, and acquaintances. If she saw someone in need, going through the difficulties of life, or being wronged, she did not hesitate to look for ways to make things better. To all she encountered she was the Universal Mother. Always providing Unconditional Love to those in need of Love. She leaves behind many daughters and sons. She will be dearly missed! Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11:00 am Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Shrine, 901 Avenida Cesar Chavez. Burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery. Visitation will be Monday from 6-8 pm Monday at the McGilley Midtown Chapel, where the rosary will be prayed at 7:00 pm, and again from 10:00 am to 11:00 am at The Shrine. Fond memories and condolences may be shared at www.mcgilleymidtownchapel.com
Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 17, 2019
